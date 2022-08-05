Forefront Analytics LLC Buys New Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 916.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $107,884,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,999,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,202,556. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

