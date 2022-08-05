Forefront Analytics LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Forefront Analytics LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,647 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.63. 91 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,334. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $60.96.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

