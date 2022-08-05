Forefront Analytics LLC Has $15.32 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after buying an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,088,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 349,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,685,123. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.