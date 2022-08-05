Forefront Analytics LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 509,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of CDAK remained flat at $2.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Codiak BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CDAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 145.22% and a negative net margin of 155.37%. On average, analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Codiak BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Codiak BioSciences Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

