Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Forestar Group worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FOR. BTIG Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Forestar Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FOR opened at $13.40 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.77.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

