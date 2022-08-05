Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 22,685 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $38,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after buying an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after buying an additional 128,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.42. 30,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

