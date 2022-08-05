Forsta AP Fonden Buys 25,600 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $65,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,547,160. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $273.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

