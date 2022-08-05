Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $24,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BNS. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. 36,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,838. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

