Forsta AP Fonden Has $33.54 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after acquiring an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $198.41. 70,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,065. The company has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.72 and a 200-day moving average of $204.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

