Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $19,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,941,000 after purchasing an additional 136,276 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,955,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,393,000 after acquiring an additional 74,647 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,860,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,445,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,307,000 after acquiring an additional 244,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,857,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,431,000 after purchasing an additional 66,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

BMO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.60. 24,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $90.44 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.43.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.081 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

