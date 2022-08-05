Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 4,400 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American Tower by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,397,000 after acquiring an additional 563,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,151,000 after acquiring an additional 563,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.05. The company had a trading volume of 35,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,731. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

