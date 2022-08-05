Forsta AP Fonden Sells 33,100 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $42,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after buying an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after buying an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,593,000 after purchasing an additional 415,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,421,000 after purchasing an additional 462,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

TD stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 215,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,384. The firm has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

