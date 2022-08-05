Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $613.08. 19,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.96. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $697.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

