Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $72.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $72.40 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total value of $2,240,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,902. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortinet Stock Down 16.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $52.61 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

