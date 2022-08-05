Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $63.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.01.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 339,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,906. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 79.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total transaction of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,902. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

