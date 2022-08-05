Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

FBIO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,054. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 658,187 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

