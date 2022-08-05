Fractal Market Capitalization Achieves $450,006.08 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $450,006.08 and approximately $61,076.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Fractal Profile
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Fractal Coin Trading
