Fractal Market Capitalization Achieves $450,006.08 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $450,006.08 and approximately $61,076.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00623258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

