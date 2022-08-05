Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion. Franchise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Franchise Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $34.12 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after acquiring an additional 195,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Franchise Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franchise Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Stories

