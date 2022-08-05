Francis W. Korzekwinski Sells 5,000 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,175.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.88 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $664.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at $277,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

