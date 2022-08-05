Francis W. Korzekwinski Sells 5,000 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

FFIC opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $664.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.71. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

