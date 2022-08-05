Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.304 per share on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

LVHD stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.43. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,779. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $41.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVHD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,736 shares in the last quarter.

