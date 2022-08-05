Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $11.10 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,425,995,664 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

