Freemont Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Plug Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Plug Power by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 168,277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 1,321.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,985 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

PLUG opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

