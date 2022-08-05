Freemont Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of BLDP opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

