Freemont Management S.A. Makes New $147,000 Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

