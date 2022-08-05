Freemont Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.80.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

