Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €42.00 by Warburg Research

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €42.00 ($43.30) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 25th. set a €36.00 ($37.11) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($37.11) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of FRA FRE traded up €0.15 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €24.23 ($24.98). 1,383,900 shares of the company were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($62.02) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($82.47). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.05.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

