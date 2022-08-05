Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Announces Earnings Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $28.82 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have weighed in on FDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $55,574.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $102,157.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $55,574.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,301 shares of company stock worth $284,281 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.