Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Increased to $15.50 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wolfe Research from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRSH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.23.

FRSH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. 61,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of -0.60. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 68.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $67,351.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,939.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,938 shares of company stock worth $3,624,058 over the last ninety days. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Freshworks by 144.0% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at $2,386,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at $1,009,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at $820,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

