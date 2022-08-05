FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

