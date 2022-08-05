FTX Token (FTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.06 Billion

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $4.06 billion and approximately $68.84 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $30.11 or 0.00130731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,047.92 or 1.00060412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003671 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 330,571,139 coins and its circulating supply is 134,701,802 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official.

FTX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

