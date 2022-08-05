fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $2.97

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.55. fuboTV shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 296,217 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

fuboTV Stock Up 18.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $653.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.61%. The business had revenue of $242.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.42 million. Analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler purchased 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 95.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 828,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 405,170 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

