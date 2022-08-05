Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Funko updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.88-$1.99 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.88-1.99 EPS.
Funko Stock Down 18.3 %
FNKO stock traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,999. Funko has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,148 shares of company stock worth $1,288,842 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.