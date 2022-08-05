FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Littelfuse, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Littelfuse in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $16.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.71. The consensus estimate for Littelfuse’s current full-year earnings is $16.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $256.79 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $223.31 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.88 and its 200 day moving average is $253.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $538,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

