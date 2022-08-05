FY2022 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $8.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.44. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.00 per share.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.55. Devon Energy has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.