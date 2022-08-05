FY2023 Earnings Forecast for eXp World Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of eXp World in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for eXp World’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

eXp World Stock Performance

EXPI stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. eXp World has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $55.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 1.25%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $140,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $654,894,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $140,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,894,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,644,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,708,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 538,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,932,346. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

