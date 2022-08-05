FY2023 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Increased by National Bank Financial

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$501.00 million for the quarter.

CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.70.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$49.66 on Friday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

