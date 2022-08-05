FY2023 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Reduced by KeyCorp

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

CENTA opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

