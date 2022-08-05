FY2023 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Reduced by Wedbush

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

National CineMedia Stock Up 1.7 %

National CineMedia stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis.

National CineMedia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 753,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in National CineMedia by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 8.2% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

