FY2023 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

