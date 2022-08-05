FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xinyi Glass in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Xinyi Glass’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xinyi Glass’ FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, HSBC lowered Xinyi Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Xinyi Glass Trading Down 2.6 %

About Xinyi Glass

Shares of XYIGF stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

