Gaj Finance (GAJ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $181.00

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $14,714.26 and $181.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00633668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015755 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Gaj Finance
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Buying and Selling Gaj Finance
