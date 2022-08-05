Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00011195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $3.21 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

