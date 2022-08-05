Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Eugene A. Hall Sells 10,425 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IT traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.44. 281,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.83. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 133.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 93,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Gartner by 45.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 20.0% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 7.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

