Gas (GAS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.58 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Gas has a total market cap of $30.15 million and $11.58 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00012846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

