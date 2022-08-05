Gather Price Tops $0.0142 on Major Exchanges (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Gather coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Gather has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $306,284.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gather has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gather

Gather (GTH) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

