GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.43.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in GDS by 1,064.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 81,658 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,288,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GDS by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,910 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. GDS has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

