Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 38.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNK. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $86,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

