Geron (GERN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a negative net margin of 8,584.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 117,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,114. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $939.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.94. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 616,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 24.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

