GET Protocol (GET) Reaches Market Cap of $18.98 Million

GET Protocol (GET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00007242 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. GET Protocol has a market cap of $18.98 million and $63,813.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,011.56 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00033402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00065405 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

